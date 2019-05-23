× Registration open for science summer camp at NWSCC

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Science summer camp will be underway soon at Northwest Shoals Community College.

Children entering grades 1-8 in the fall can sign up for the 2019 Kids in College “Full STEAM Ahead!” camp that takes place July 8-12.

The camp will have chemistry experiments, robots, rockets and a planetarium from the McWane Science Center on the Move. Campers will also get a T-shirt and a daily healthy snack.

Registration is $80 per child or $70 per child with families that have two or more children participating. Spaces are limited and early registration is encouraged. People who register before June 21 will save $5 on the registration fee.

Registration is online at this link. For more information or to register, contact the Northwest Shoals Community College Child Development Center at 256-331-5245 or email jjefferys@nwscc.edu.