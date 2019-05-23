Registration open for science summer camp at NWSCC

Posted 4:02 pm, May 23, 2019, by

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Science summer camp will be underway soon at Northwest Shoals Community College.

Children entering grades 1-8 in the fall can sign up for the 2019 Kids in College “Full STEAM Ahead!” camp that takes place July 8-12.

The camp will have chemistry experiments, robots, rockets and a planetarium from the McWane Science Center on the Move. Campers will also get a T-shirt and a daily healthy snack.

Registration is $80 per child or $70 per child with families that have two or more children participating. Spaces are limited and early registration is encouraged. People who register before June 21 will save $5 on the registration fee.

Registration is online at this link. For more information or to register, contact the Northwest Shoals Community College Child Development Center at 256-331-5245 or email jjefferys@nwscc.edu.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.