Police arrest Decatur couple accused of elder abuse

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police arrested a couple accused of abusing an elderly woman.

Decatur Police responded to Decatur Morgan Hospital due to a report of elder abuse on April 27th. According to officials, a 71-year-old patient was being treated for an intentional overdose of prescription medication and reported that Michael Kenneth Hill, and his wife, Tammy Elizabeth Hill, abused her physically and mentally.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the abuse contributed to the victim intentionally overdosing.

Police got warrants for the couple on May 8th and Michael and Tammy Hill were arrested on May 21st with charges for elder abuse and neglect in the first degree.

Michael and Tammy Hill were booked into the Morgan County Jail, both with a $60,000 bond, according to the report.

ELDER ABUSE ARREST: On 5/21, the DPD arrested Michael Kenneth Hill and Tammy Elizabeth Hill for warrants regarding the abuse of a 71-year-old woman. "The defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.” pic.twitter.com/bEvaCiOM5c — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) May 23, 2019