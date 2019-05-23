× Man arrested following standoff in Laceys Spring

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities arrested a man following a standoff in Laceys Spring.

McKinley Morrow, 41, was arrested on multiple charges, according to authorities. Officials say they attempted to serve warrants to Morrow in the 8700 block of HWY 36 E., but when they arrived Morrow barricaded himself inside the house.

According to the report, officials used a K-9 to encourage Morrow out of the house.

Deputies say Morrow was injured while trying to escape through a window in the house but was treated.

Officials had several warrants, including receiving stolen property and reckless driving.

Morrow was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked with a $1500 bond, according to report.

Additional Felony warrants are pending with Madison County – 2 for Burglary 3rd and Marshall County 1 for Larceny.