Man arrested after deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala – A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence late Wednesday night.

Florence police say they were called to the 100 block of Blair St. around 10:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk, who had been shot.

Florence Fire Department and Shoals Ambulance arrived, but the man died on the way to the hospital.

Officers took in William Butler, 69, into custody.

Butler was transported to the Florence Police Department, where he was charged with murder.

Detectives are still on the scene gathering evidence and talking with witnesses.

The name of the victim has not been released.