Live Blog: Capital murder trial begins for Huntsville man charged with killing 20-month-old daughter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Attorneys in the capital murder trial of Lionel Francis gave opening statements Thursday morning. Francis is charged with killing his 20-month-old daughter at their home Huntsville in May 2016.

The child was shot in her room by Francis, who told police it was an accident. Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit said the police investigation found the couple argued before the shooting.

The child’s mother, Ashley Ross, told WHNT News 19 after the killing that Francis was a doting father and never abusive to her or their daughter.

If the jury convicts Francis, the case would then move into the penalty phase. The same jury will hear arguments and evidence on whether Francis should receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

WHNT News 19 was in the courtroom Thursday morning and offered a running account of the proceedings: