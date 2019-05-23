Investigators searching for more evidence in Jennifer Powers disappearance
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators were back at the old home of Jennifer Powers Thursday morning, looking for more evidence in the woman’s nearly 11-year-old disappearance.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Donny Shaw said investigators were searching in an area they’ve been to before.
“New leads come in from time to time, and it was something the investigator wanted to pursue,” Shaw said.
Powers was last seen on July 12, 2008 at her home on Granto Road in Harvest. Deputies have said in the past they believe she was the victim of a homicide, because her purse and medication were left at home.
Teams have excavated sites in the same area multiple times over the last few years, but her disappearance remains unsolved.