Investigators searching for more evidence in Jennifer Powers disappearance

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators were back at the old home of Jennifer Powers Thursday morning, looking for more evidence in the woman’s nearly 11-year-old disappearance.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Donny Shaw said investigators were searching in an area they’ve been to before.

“New leads come in from time to time, and it was something the investigator wanted to pursue,” Shaw said.

Powers was last seen on July 12, 2008 at her home on Granto Road in Harvest. Deputies have said in the past they believe she was the victim of a homicide, because her purse and medication were left at home.

Investigators have returned to Granto Road and resumed their search for any evidence related to Jennifer Powers who was reported missing in July of 2008. Anyone having any information related to this case please contact Inv Andrews 2565338866 krandrews@madisoncounty.gov pic.twitter.com/oPRETAF7Gl — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) May 23, 2019

Teams have excavated sites in the same area multiple times over the last few years, but her disappearance remains unsolved.