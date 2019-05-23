× Inmate escapes work release center in Coffee County

John K. Mitchell left his job assignment at Henderson Black and Green Products around 6:05 a.m.on May 23rd, according to officials.

Mitchell is an inmate at Elba Work Release Center in Elba, Alabama in Coffee County.

He was sentenced in May 2017 for a third-degree burglary offense.

Mitchell has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 170 pounds, and is 6’1″.

Mitchell was last seen wearing Blue jeans and a light blue T-shirt.

Scars:

CTST tattoo

LTBI tatoo

RTFA tatoo

RFFA tatoo

RBFA tatoo

RFFA 256

Bama

Joker

Skulls

RIFA J K M / Left inner forearm – Skull

CTST Skull

Marijuana leaf

LFBI Churu man

2 Pit Bulls

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts John K. Mitchell, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.