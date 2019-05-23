Inmate escapes work release center in Coffee County
John K. Mitchell left his job assignment at Henderson Black and Green Products around 6:05 a.m.on May 23rd, according to officials.
Mitchell is an inmate at Elba Work Release Center in Elba, Alabama in Coffee County.
He was sentenced in May 2017 for a third-degree burglary offense.
Mitchell has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 170 pounds, and is 6’1″.
Mitchell was last seen wearing Blue jeans and a light blue T-shirt.
Scars:
CTST tattoo
LTBI tatoo
RTFA tatoo
RFFA tatoo
RBFA tatoo
RFFA 256
Bama
Joker
Skulls
RIFA J K M / Left inner forearm – Skull
CTST Skull
Marijuana leaf
LFBI Churu man
2 Pit Bulls
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts John K. Mitchell, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.