Guntersville mental health facility offering free training course on how to assist someone in crisis

Posted 1:43 pm, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:06PM, May 23, 2019

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare (MLBHC) is providing free training to give participants tools to help those who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

In North Alabama, each county is served by a mental health center. For Jackson and Marshall Counties, this is MLBHC.

During the eight-hour Mental Health First Aid training course, participants will gain knowledge of the risk factors and warning signs of mental health issues; build understanding of the importance of early intervention; and learn how to assist someone in crisis.

The sessions are as follows:

Friday, June 7
8:30am - 5:00pm
BancorpSouth
1301 Gunter Avenue
Guntersville, Alabama

Friday, June 28
8:00am - 5:00pm
Highlands Medical Center Education Room
380 Woods Cove Road
Scottsboro, Alabama

For more information or to register for either of these free events, contact Shelly Pierce at (256) 582-4240, extension 401.

