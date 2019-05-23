Food held at improper temperatures and inaccessible hand sinks in this weeks Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cricket's

3810 Sullivan St, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 84

Violations:

The inspector found lettuce and cheese at improper temperatures on the prep table.

Two hand sinks were inaccessible. One sink was blocked by a pot while the other had scrubbing items in it.

According to the manager, there was a miscommunication with the inspector regarding the food temperature and that safety is very important to them.

Both violations have since been corrected.

Wings To Go

8572 Madison Blvd u, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 85

Violations:

The inspector found employees were using a non-continuous cooking process for chicken without prior approval and could not provide that documentation.

Chopped lettuce was held for more than 24 hours without a date.

The owner said the chicken is pre-cooked and stored in a cooler before being cooked again to order at or above the required temperature. He added they've been serving the community for 11 years and have built a great relationship with their customers.

Both violations were corrected.

Clean Plate Recommendation

Josie's

109 2nd Ave, Decatur, Alabama 35601

Score: 98

A chic spot has opened up across from the Princess Theatre in Decatur. Josie's on 2nd Avenue is the second area restaurant for John and Christy Wheat.

Bright and fun artwork line the walls including some from local artists available for purchase. And, of course, one is dedicated to past acts at the theatre.

Whether it's to go or to stay, they're serving dishes like chicken schwarma nachos or shrimp in a garlic white wine sauce. A meatso sandwich and Mediterranean pasta are also featured on the menu.

All of their food is made daily -- many of it purchased from local farmers.

John said they are meticulous about temperature -- as freshness is the key to great Mediterranean cuisine.

With a focus on fresh food and fun and eclectic decor, John and Christie Wheat want to welcome you to the newest addition to their family.