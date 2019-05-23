City council now accepting applications to fill Huntsville City School Board vacancy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council is now accepting applications to fill the vacancy on the Huntsville City School Board following Pam Hill’s resignation.

Council President Devyn Keith presented a process for the selection procedure and candidate criteria during the meeting on Thursday that was unanimously approved by the city council. The resolution established candidate criteria and the procedure that will be used to select a replacement.

.@HSVk12 board member replacement process being discussed at city council meeting now @whnt Pam Hill resigns effective tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SUA4RXC0bo — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) May 23, 2019

“This is an exceptionally important position for our City Schools, and we wanted to get it right,” said Council President Devyn Keith. “We have given this a great deal of thought, and I am pleased we have designed a path forward that is open, transparent, and allows us to consider the best possible individuals to represent School Board District 5.”

Applications for the School Board position will be accepted from Friday, May 24, through Friday, June 7.

Applicants must submit a resume and cover letter to the City Attorney’s office and meet the criteria.

Among the basic qualifications for applicants:

Must be a qualified elector of the City of Huntsville

Must live within the city limits of Huntsville and within the limits of the district for at least 90 days prior to election by the City Council

Must have a high school diploma or its equivalent

Council President Keith will appoint an application review committee consisting of two council members and two Huntsville residents. Once applications are closed, the committee will have three days to assess the candidates.

Board approves the procedure and names the 4 people on the review committee. council member Jennie Robinson will chair. Council president Devyn Keith will be on it along with parents Kim Lewis and Ann Kvach @whnt — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) May 23, 2019

Five candidates will be selected to be interviewed by the council during a public meeting in June.

After the interview process is complete, the Council President will accept nominations from Council Members at the next regularly scheduled meeting on June 27. Council will vote on the nominees until one applicant receives a majority vote.

A complete timeline of the candidate election process is available here.​

Prospective candidates with questions about the selection process should contact City Attorney Trey Riley at trey.riley@huntsvilleal.gov or call (256) 427-5026.