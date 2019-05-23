× AMBER Alert issued for Tennessee 20-month-old; Search underway for man that disappeared with her during traffic stop

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. – Tennessee authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 23-month-old girl they say disappeared during a traffic stop.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted that the suspect, 37-year-old Matias Martinez, took off on foot with Octavia Shaw during a traffic stop.

Authorities released a photo taken from the dash cam footage of the traffic stop showing the clothing that they were last seen wearing.