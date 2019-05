× Alabama, USF agree to three-game football series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of South Florida Bulls will face off on the gridiron in a three-game series beginning in 2023.

The first game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sept. 16, 2023, the University of Alabama said Thursday. The other games will take place in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 7, 2024, and Sept. 12, 2026.

The two teams have only played once before, with Alabama winning the 2003 game 40-17.