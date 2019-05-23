× 62k pounds of raw beef products recalled due to E. coli risk

More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled because they could be contaminated with E. coli.

Aurora Packing Co. Inc., of North Aurora, Illinois, is recalling select products packaged on April 19, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection.

The products may be contaminated with the strain of Escherichia coli O157:H7 and have an establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There are multiple cuts of beef included in the recall, including short ribs, ribeyes, and briskets that were shipped nationwide for further distribution and processing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after eating these products.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service classified the recall as a “Class I” recall. These recalls are considered a high health risk – a “situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact David Stewart, Director of Sales and Marketing for Aurora Packing Company, Inc., at (630) 897-0551.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism.