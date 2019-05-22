× SPLC sues Athens City Schools over school incident caught on video

ATHENS, Ala. – The Southern Poverty Law Center has sued Athens City Schools on behalf of two black students who they say were denied due process and can’t participate in graduation after an altercation partially captured on video.

The SPLC complaint seeks a hearing in Juvenile Court in Limestone County, according to our news partners AL.com.

The students, identified as G.K. and M.B., were denied due process, the SPLC says, and the school system abused its discretion.

Three students and a parent, Amanda Loggins, were arrested after the incident at the school in April. Officials say Loggins was at the school talking with officials about an incident where several students were threatened with suspension for being disruptive in class. She was asked to leave after using inappropriate language and threatening behavior, officials said.

Loggins then became disruptive, police said, and officers placed her under arrest. Video showed a chaotic scene involving police and students.

An Athens City Schools official wouldn’t comment on legal matters, but told AL.com the city school board placed two students involved in the incident in alternative school, meaning they cannot attend school events.

Athens High School seniors will have their graduation ceremony Thursday night.