Sheriff: Immigrants arrested in 'human smuggling operation' in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop on Interstate 59 led to arrests involving human trafficking.

Investigators say a deputy patrolling I-59 stopped a vehicle around 11:00 Tuesday night. That vehicle, that had a Texas license plate, reportedly had nine people inside.

Sheriff Nick Welden reports that further investigation determined the people inside were in the United States Illegally as part of a human smuggling operation from the southern border.

Homeland Security Investigators were called, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers were placed on the subjects. Federal charges are pending.

“This is a great bust on I-59. Due to the highways and interstates intersecting our county, it’s highly likely that human trafficking as well as illegal narcotics regularly move through,” said Welden in a statement. “We have an opportunity to do our part as a department and help curb this illegal activity. Pro-active law enforcement can not only build a better county, but also help clean up our country,” he said. “I’d like to commend these deputies on their dedication to this.”