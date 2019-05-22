× Police: 7th Madison murder suspect may still be in Florida

MADISON, Ala. – Police said the 7th person they’re searching for in a murder case was with another suspect caught in Florida and may still be there.

Kenneth Khesahn Altonia Harvey, 19, may still be in the Jacksonville Beach area, where he was with Lucas Kemp when he was taken into custody earlier this month. Police said they believe Harvey saw Kemp’s arrest and ran from the beach.

Harvey is one of seven suspects in the murder of Luke Robert Pratt, who was stabbed multiple times at his home on Skyline Road the morning of May 6. The other six suspects are in custody. Another person shot during the robbery was treated and released from a hospital.

Police said the crime was not gang-related.

“There is evidence that they all at least knew each other,” Madison Police Capt. John Stringer said. “If not closely, they at least hung out on the peripheral in the same crowd, same group.”

Police said in a Wednesday morning news conference that they believe the motive for the robbery may have been drug-related. Evidence of the robbery was found in the home of the juvenile suspect that was arrested, police said.

They also said they are still looking for the weapon that was used to kill Pratt, but they believe it was thrown into the Elk River in Limestone County. Divers have been searching for the weapon but said storms that were in the area at the time may have moved the knife or covered it with silt.

All six suspects are expected to have hearings within the next month, police said.