Poarch Creek Tribe monument unveiled at Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians were honored in Huntsville on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held at the Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 Visitor’s Center more than three years after the Poarch Creek tribe donated $1 million to help relocate Gate 9 at Redstone Arsenal.

The security access gate needed to be moved three-quarters of a mile to alleviate traffic jams and improve unsafe driving conditions caused by the 20,000 people using the gate daily.

A monument sitting outside the visitor’s center was unveiled and dedicated to the tribe.

“The importance of the honoring today and the unveiling of this monument exemplifies organizations coming together and working together. When we all work together we can have a better Alabama,” said tribe CEO Stephanie Bryan.