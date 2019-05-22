Officials locate missing Bessemer senior

Posted 4:41 am, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54AM, May 22, 2019

Update: Mr. Tubbs has been located, according to authorities.

The Bessemer Police Department need help finding William Tubbs Sr.

Mr. Tubbs is an 81-year-old black male, 5’9”, 131 pounds with gray hair and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen wearing plaid lounge pants, a white t-shirt, a ball cap, and a black watch at his home in Bessemer, Alabama around 4:00 p.m. on May 21st.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of William Tubbs Sr., please contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or call 911.

