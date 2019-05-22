× Missing Senior Alert issued out of Alabaster

The Alabaster, Alabama police department need help finding Ha Lim Reynolds.

Ms. Reynolds is a 72-year-old Asian female with brown hair and brown eyes and may be suffering from a condition that may impair her judgment.

Ms. Reynolds is 5’4″ and 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a blue shirt at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Alabama around 4:00 a.m. on May 20th.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ha Lim Reynolds, please contact the Alabaster Police Department at 205-663-7401 or call 911.