Hepatitis A vaccination clinic offered in Fort Payne May 22

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health and the DeKalb County EMA partnered to offer a drive-thru Hepatitis A vaccination clinic.

This vaccination clinic will be available on Wednesday, May 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the DeKalb County VFW Fair Grounds in Fort Payne.

Officials coordinated this clinic due to the increase in Hepatitis A Diagnosis in DeKalb County.

HEPATITIS A VACCINATION CLINIC TODAY FROM 8 AM UNTIL 6 PM AT VFW FAIRGROUNDS IN FORT PAYNE pic.twitter.com/pfhgmJOgu2 — DeKalb County AL EMA (@DeKalb_Co_EMA) May 22, 2019

Hepatitis A Symptoms:

After being exposed to someone sick with hepatitis A, symptoms may appear from 15 to 50 days later. Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, dark urine or jaundice. If persons, family or friends are experiencing any of these symptoms, they should contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible.