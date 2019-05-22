× Fort Payne man arrested with stolen guns, authorities say

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Dekalb County authorities arrested a Fort Payne man after they said they found him with a large amount of stolen weapons.

Victor Bernard Lyles, 21, was arrested around 7 p.m. Monday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Lyles’ arrest was part of an ongoing theft investigation. At the time of his arrest, he had several stolen guns in his possession, authorities said. Several of them had been reported stolen earlier in the day from the Rainsville area, and others had been reported in other theft cases in the area, they said.

Lyles was charged with four counts of second-degree theft, one count of third degree burglary and probation violation.

Authorities said he could face more charges.