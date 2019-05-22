Dynetics adds advanced manufacturing facility to Huntsville campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Dynetics has been a lead contractor in Huntsville since 1974. They've brought more than 2,000 jobs to Research Park, and are now adding a sixth building to their campus that will bring 200 more.

The capabilities of the Gilbert Advanced Manufacturing Facility will allow Dynetics engineers to design, prototype, and manufacture products from start to finish all on one campus. Entire systems can be created from concept to shipment.

"What makes this particular facility special is the ability to integrate our supply chain," said director of manufacturing Trip Ferguson. "And to be agile, and flexible, and nimble to meet very short lead times for our customers."

The new facility adds 78,000 square feet for large advanced manufacturing and assembly with more than 200 employees. It will now increase the current production volume and offer classified manufacturing.

GroundAware is an example of one of Dynetics' products. It's a system that uses radar technology to detect threats.

"The problem is [customers] usually don't know about a threat till after its taken place," said director of sales Tom Gates. "They're typically looking at video after the fact."

This radar can detect and notify a security team of an intrusion in real time.

"When the radar detects a human, animal, vehicle, or aircraft, it will notify the security operator in real time of that detection," gates said. "And not only will it tell that operator of that threat, it will also tell where it is, where it`s going, and what it is."

The new facility will offer five major production areas:

GroundAware® is a family of reconfigurable, short and long-range surveillance sensors for real-time situational awareness of critical infrastructure. The automotive configuration and test equipment area will be where vehicle testers are developed and shipped to plant floors for configuration and testing of the electronics various vehicle models as they progress down the assembly lines. The electronics manufacturing capabilities allow fora suite of avionics products and printed circuit boards to be built more efficiently - cutting production time by weeks. Skilled technicians and engineers can provide and test cable harness solutions for aerospace and defense partners. The final product assembly of large and small systems allows for the company to bring together electrical and mechanical components and build complete systems in a single production area.

The Gilbert facility is the sixth building on the Huntsville campus. The grand opening will be on Thursday, May 30 at 10 a.m. Dynetics is celebrating its 45th year of operation and has locations in ten states and headquartered in Huntsville.