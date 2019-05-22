Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every 65 seconds, someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimer's disease. One in three seniors dies from it and it kills more than breast and prostate cancers combined.

The Alzheimer's Association is asking for the Tennessee Valley's help to combat this disease through its Walk to End Alzheimer's®.

There are two in North Alabama. The Huntsville Walk is September 22 and the Florence Walk is September 15, but the organization is accepting team registrations and corporate sponsorships now.

Walk to End Alzheimer's®: Huntsville

Sunday, September 22

Big Spring Park

Registration: 12:30 p.m.

Brief Ceremony, followed by walk: 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 15

McFarland Park

Registration: 12:30 p.m.

Brief Ceremony, followed by walk: 2 p.m.

Participation is crucial to advocacy and funding for a cure and more treatment options. Local advocates are encouraging their communities to recruit family, friends, and

coworkers and create a team to participate in the Walk. Participants can walk in honor of someone or for all those facing this disease. Corporate sponsorships are also available.

'When you participate in the Walk, your fundraising dollars fuel our mission and helps to change the level of Alzheimer's awareness in this community,' says Aimee Johnson,

Executive Director of the Alzheimer's Association's Alabama chapter.

Companies, solicit participation within by becoming a sponsor or encouraging employees to create their own teams, making it a fun team-building experience that will in turn, impact your organization and thousands here in our area.'

Proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association's care, support, and research efforts.

To sign up for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's, become a corporate sponsor, donate, or find out more about Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, visit: act.alz.org

Important facts:

• Alabama continues to see an escalation in Alzheimer's and dementia and has the 3rd highest death rate in America (according to 2017/latest statistics).

• Alzheimer's is the 6th leading cause of death in our state (according to 2018/latest statistics).

• The Alzheimer's Association offers a variety of support options for caregivers and those diagnosed with this disease through its 24/7 helpline, support groups, care consultations, educational programs, and many more initiatives.

• A worldwide quest is underway to find new treatments to stop, slow, or even prevent Alzheimer's disease. Because new drugs take years to produce from concept to market and because drugs that seem promising in early-stage studies may not work as hoped in large-scale trials, it is critical that Alzheimer's and other dementia research continues to accelerate.