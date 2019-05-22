× 18-wheeler crashes into building in Tanner, causing fire

TANNER, Ala. – Officials say an 18-wheeler crashed into a building Tuesday night causing a fire.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Tanner near the Calhoun Community College campus on US 31.

Fire crews said the woman driving the 18-wheeler was heading northbound and lost control of her vehicle. The truck skidded across the road and ended up running into the building causing a fire to erupt.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle with only minor injuries.

Crews were able to put the fire out safely but the building and vehicle did receive damage.

“Crews got here on the scene shortly after we got the call. We got the fire put out on the truck and the fire in the building had a sprinkler system and it did a really good job in helping extinguish the fire,” Tracy Thornton, Battalion Chief Decatur Fire Department.

What caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle has not been released.