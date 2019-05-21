Poarch Creek Tribe only want paper games in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The future of an Alabama lottery is uncertain. The Alabama house didn’t vote on a lottery bill on Tuesday, failing on a procedural motion 53 to 36.

The question of a lottery hasn’t been posed to Alabamians on a ballot in two decades. A main point of contention between lawmakers is where the lottery funds would go. The senate has already passed the current proposal that would divert 75 percent to the state’s general fund and 25 percent to education. Some lawmakers have indicated it should at least be 50/50.

Meanwhile, the Porch Creek Band of Creek Indians were in Huntsville on Tuesday morning. The Poarch Creek Tribe control electronic gaming in Alabama. A new electronic lottery would be a competitor. The CEO of the tribe said they support a specific type of lottery.

“We remain steadfast to our support of a clean, traditional lottery bill,” said CEO for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Stephanie Bryan. “That’s what is best for the state.”

Bryan tells WHNT News 19 a clean lottery is strictly a paper lottery. She said Alabama should mimic Florida’s lottery that has helped pay for residents education.

“If the state looks for expansion in gaming then I think that should be a separate bill,” explained Bryan.

Lawmakers could still take up the issue but the clock is ticking on the legislative session. The House convenes Wednesday at 3 p.m. The legislature has about 8 working days left in the session.