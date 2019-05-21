Missing Senior Alert issued out of Baldwin County
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office need help finding Richard Harold Pottle.
Mr. Pottle is an 81-year-old, 5’11”, 205lbs, white male with brown eyes and gray hair. He may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.
He was last seen wearing a golf shirt and blue jean shorts at his home in Lillian, Alabama around 12:00 p.m. on May 20th.
Mr. Pottle may be traveling in a 2005 beige Dodge Ram 1500 with Alabama Tag: 5AJ7745.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Harold Pottle, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-927-0202, Option 1 or call 911.