Missing Senior Alert issued out of Baldwin County

Richard Harold Pottle, MISSING SENIOR. (ALEA)

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office need help finding Richard Harold Pottle.

Mr. Pottle is an 81-year-old, 5’11”, 205lbs, white male with brown eyes and gray hair. He may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen wearing a golf shirt and blue jean shorts at his home in Lillian, Alabama around 12:00 p.m. on May 20th.

Mr. Pottle may be traveling in a 2005 beige Dodge Ram 1500 with Alabama Tag: 5AJ7745.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Harold Pottle, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-927-0202, Option 1 or call 911.

