× Missing Senior Alert issued out of Baldwin County

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office need help finding Richard Harold Pottle.

Mr. Pottle is an 81-year-old, 5’11”, 205lbs, white male with brown eyes and gray hair. He may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen wearing a golf shirt and blue jean shorts at his home in Lillian, Alabama around 12:00 p.m. on May 20th.

Mr. Pottle may be traveling in a 2005 beige Dodge Ram 1500 with Alabama Tag: 5AJ7745.

ALEA has issued a MISSING SENIOR ALERT. If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Pottle, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Baldwin County SO at (251) 937-0202. For more information, visit: https://t.co/CeBThc9rVI

#SENIORAlert pic.twitter.com/Mj2lo8id1N — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) May 21, 2019

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Harold Pottle, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-927-0202, Option 1 or call 911.