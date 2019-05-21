× Man who set himself on fire at Athens Walmart has died

ATHENS, Ala. – A man who witnesses said doused himself in gasoline and set himself on fire at the Athens Walmart has died.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the man died Saturday.

The man poured gasoline on himself and ran into the store the evening of May 16, police said. He then ran outside and set himself on fire. Athens police who responded to the scene used fire extinguishers to put the fire out.

The man was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he died Saturday, according to a hospital spokesperson.