× Major companies starting to offer daycare at work

Imagine the convenience of dropping your kids off at daycare – right at work.

Working mother Jessica McKenzie doesn’t have to choose between spending hours behind her desk and making time for her three-year-old daughter, Haley.

That’s because there’s a daycare center just feet from her office at PepsiCo’s headquarters in Purchase, New York.

Initially, McKenzie saw Haley quite often. “When she first started, I’ll be quite honest, I came down here frequently – probably four or five times a day, peering through the glass!”

Haley is one of 70 kids ranging in age from six months to five years old who do yoga, play with blocks, and paint masterpieces at “Pepstart”.

The program isn’t free, but because Pepsi takes care of overhead costs like rent, heat, and electricity, it’s less expensive than a stand-alone daycare.

Matt Delgiudice checks on his daughter, Penelope Jane, between meetings. He said the program is very unique.

“I think it’s a big retention hook for a lot of folks. Most companies don’t have something like this.”

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger said it’s a benefit more companies are considering to attract and hold onto employees in a tight labor market.

“I think it’s a win-win. All of these are meant to bring more qualified people into an organization.”

Bright Horizons, the company that runs ‘Pepstart,’ has opened hundreds of similar programs for other businesses in states across the country. Maribeth Bearfield, Bright Horizons’s Chief HR Officer, said some of those companies are big names. “Companies like Home Depot. Companies like Mercedes, Starbucks.”

For Jessica, this is bigger than just getting to see Haley as much as she wants. She can be an example of a working mom.

If it’s a busy workday and a parent isn’t able to visit with their child, Bright Horizons says parents can stay connected through an app. After logging on, parents can view photos and videos of what their child has been up to.