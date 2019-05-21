× Madison Police make sixth arrest in Skyline Road murder investigation

MADISON, Ala. – Tuesday, Madison Police announced another arrest in the Skyline Road murder investigation, bringing the total to six.

Officers were originally called to an address on Skyline Road around 1:30 a.m. on May 6.

Robert Luke Pratt was found dead at the scene. Authorities stated he was stabbed.

A second victim was shot and taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Caleb Ryan Kegley, 19, is the most recent arrest in the case. He was arrested Thursday, May 16, and was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Kegley has been charged with murder and first-degree burglary. His bond has been set at $120,000.