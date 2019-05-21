× Huntsville police officer charged with murder seeks rehearing for immunity appeal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville police officer charged with murder is asking the appeals court for another hearing.

Officer William Darby is charged in the April 2018 death of Jeffery Parker. Darby has argued he was acting in self-defense and protecting fellow officers when he shot Parker at his home on Deramus Avenue.

The application for rehearing was filed by Darby’s attorney on May 15. The defense team is hoping to overturn a Madison County judge’s ruling not to grant Darby immunity. The request was originally denied by the Alabama Appeals Court because the judge ruled the appeal did not include enough evidence.

Darby’s attorney claims a transcript of the original hearing was not completed by the filing deadline.

The city of Huntsville has agreed to pay up to $125,000 for Darby’s defense expenses.