Huntsville Police make several arrests, recover stolen vehicle during DUI checkpoint

Posted 9:15 am, May 21, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A stolen vehicle was recovered and eight people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint Saturday night.

Huntsville Police stated they made contact with over 500 vehicles during the checkpoint, arresting four people on DUI-related charges and three others for misdemeanor charges.

Officers also arrested a person they say stole a vehicle from Limestone County. According to authorities, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were still taking the report from the victim when the vehicle was recovered.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.