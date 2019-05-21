× Huntsville Police make several arrests, recover stolen vehicle during DUI checkpoint

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A stolen vehicle was recovered and eight people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint Saturday night.

Huntsville Police stated they made contact with over 500 vehicles during the checkpoint, arresting four people on DUI-related charges and three others for misdemeanor charges.

Officers also arrested a person they say stole a vehicle from Limestone County. According to authorities, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were still taking the report from the victim when the vehicle was recovered.