× Florence woman arrested for breaking and entering into cars

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police arrested a woman they say broke into cars to steal personal items at Simpsons Wrecker.

Officers were called to a burglary in progress at Simpsons Wrecker on Rickwood Rd around 9:05 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found Dianna Alexander,41, being held by some of the workers in the office.

According to the report, Alexander broke into cars looking for items and when she was caught presented a bag of the items. Police say Alexander did not have a car at the wrecker but they were able to locate the three vehicles that she had entered.

Ms. Alexander was arrested for Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle, Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Theft of Property 4th, according to report.

She was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center where she has a $10,500.00 bond.