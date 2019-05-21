× Florence police arrest Killen woman for home burglary

FLORENCE, Ala. – Monday, Florence Police arrested a woman who they say broke into a home on N Prairie Street.

Officers said they found Danielle Pierce, 25, in the home’s garage after they were called to a report of a burglary in progress around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators stated Pierce drove a stolen vehicle to the home and had narcotics with her as well.

Pierce faces charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, possession of narcotics, promoting prison contraband, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police added she also had warrants for identity theft and second-degree theft of property.

She was taken to the Lauderdale County Jail, with bond set at $14,000.