Dairy Queen® launches summer subscription boxes

DQ® is making moves to deliver happiness right to your door.

DQ® and Coca-Cola® partnered to bring families a subscription box and they’re calling it “Box of Happy”, this box will be filled with hands-on, summer fun. Beginning May 21st, fans can sign up at DQBoxofHappy.com to register for three months of summer-themed kits and the subscription includes a total of $30 in DQ gift cards.

Box of Happy

Subscribers can get all three boxes – from June through August – for $45, while supplies last.

“Families create and savor sweet memories whenever they visit a DQ store. Box of Happy extends this delightful experience outside of our restaurants, bringing families together over campfires, road trips and more – experiences that shape the season just as much as enjoying soft-serve in the sunshine,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ)

June: Camp-In Box

  • The Camp-In Box is designed so that families can explore the great outdoors in the comfort of their own living room.
  • A built-in, faux, non-flammable campfire designed to work with a smartphone to create a warm glow and crackling sounds of a real summer bonfire.
  • A DQCamp-In Shadow Puppet Storybook and two flashlights, to create handmade critters and imagine stories with kids, parents and friends alike.
  • A $10 DQ gift card to try the June Blizzard of the Month.
  • More camp-in fun!

July: Water Park Box

  • July’s box allows fans to turn their front yards into a water park with water games for the entire family.
  • A waterproof box that opens to show a built-in, twisting sprinkler.
  • A Splashdown activity book full of water-fueled outdoor games.
  • A $10 DQ gift card to try the July Blizzard of the Month.
  • More waterpark-inspired fun!

August: Road Trip Box

  • The Road Trip Box aims to make fans’ journeys as happy as their next family adventure.
  • A built-in smartphone camcorder case to capture smiles on the go.
  • An original “Memory Maker” card set with prompts of what to capture along your journey.
  • A $10 DQ gift card to try the August Blizzard of the Month.
  • More road trip fun!

For more information about the DQ system, visit DairyQueen.com.

