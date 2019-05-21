Companies offer day care in the office to attract employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine the convenience of dropping off your kids at a day care that is right at work. More companies are offering child care in the office as a benefit to attract and retain employees.

There's a daycare center called "Pepstart" at PepsiCo's headquarters in Purchase, New York. 70 kids ranging in age from 6 months to 5 years old do yoga, play with blocks, and paint masterpieces at "Pepstart." Matt Del Giudice works at PepsiCo and checks on his daughter, Penelope Jane, between meetings. He says, "I think it's a big retention hook for a lot of folks. Most companies don't have something like this."

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger says it's is a win-win and a benefit more companies are considering to attract and hold onto employees in a tight labor market. "All of these are meant to bring more qualified people into an organization," according to Schlesinger.

The program at PepsiCo isn't free, but because the company takes care of overheard costs like rent, heat and electricity, it's less expensive than a stand-alone day care.

Bright Horizons, the company that runs "Pepstart," has opened hundreds of similar programs for other businesses in states across the country. Maribeth Bearfield, a human resources specialist for Bright Horizons, says that includes companies like Home Depot, Mercedes and Starbucks.

If it's a busy workday and a parent isn't able to visit with their child, Bright Horizons says parents can stay connected through an app. After logging on, parents can view photos and videos of what their child has been up to.