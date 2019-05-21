Beef stroganoff recalled because of lack of inspection

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Ohio company is recalling more than 500 pounds of beef pasta that was not inspected before it was made and shipped out.

BEF Foods Inc. is recalling 527 of Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta. The product comes in 18-ounce sealed plastic trays with a use-by date of 7-2-19 and a time stamp ranging between 15:00 and 18:37 on the tray seal. The products also have the establishment number “EST. M-46062” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The food was shipped to stores in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service said the lack of inspection was discovered after a review of the company’s records.

There are no confirmed reports of anyone having an adverse reaction by eating it, federal officials said.

Anyone who has the product is asked to throw it away or return it to where they bought it.

