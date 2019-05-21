Athens Summer Concert Series kicks off Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - The City of Athens is kicking off its summer concert series Friday.

Organizers say it might be a little different this summer but it will still be tons of fun.

This year the events are scheduled for select Fridays instead of every third Friday of the month.

The concerts will also start an hour later at 7 p.m., giving people more time to travel to the event and allowing it to cool off a little before the fun.

"We'd have the shade of the courthouse upon us, the sun would be behind it and it would give people also a chance to come downtown and dine before coming to the show, at the local eateries as well," explained Cayce Lee of the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association.

The series will open with Trippin' Dixie on May 24 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Remaining shows are scheduled as follows:

One Voice on June 21

Matt Prater on July 19

Athens State Community Band on August 9

Concerts are free and open to the public.