Alabama senator introduces bill to repeal Alabama’s abortion ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Senator Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile) introduced a Senate bill to repeal the state’s abortion ban.

“There are consequences for every decision we make as legislators, and for every vote, we cast there are ramifications,” Sen. Figures said. “However, some of these effects are unintended and I truly believe this has been the case for SB314. I do not believe my Republican colleagues had any idea what the consequences for passing this bill would be.”

