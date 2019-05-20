Trendon Watford commits to LSU over Alabama and others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Mountain Brook 5-star forward Trendon Watford is the number one player in the state of Alabama and ranked 17th nationally per 247sports. Watford's top four teams were Alabama, LSU, Memphis, and Indiana, and today he announced that he would be playing his college basketball at Louisiana State University.

In his high school playing career, the 6'9" Watford led the Spartans to three straight class 7A state titles, averaging 23.7 points per game and just under 12 rebounds his senior season. Watford says that he will report to Baton Rouge in June, and although he picked the Tigers, it wasn't easy to turn down the Crimson Tide.

"It was difficult, obviously I'm a big Alabama fan," said Watford. "I love Alabama Football and Basketball, but with the coaching change, it was just a big turn in my recruitment when that happened, and you know coach Avery was recruiting me ever since the 8th grade and you know but I wish him luck and you know I love my state and I love my city."