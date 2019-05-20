Subtropical Storm Andrea develops in the Atlantic Monday

Hurricane season in the Atlantic officially begins on June 1st, but the National Hurricane Center will use the ‘A’ name on this storm in the Atlantic. It’s no immediate threat to the US East Coast or Gulf Coast, so this will have no impact on Memorial Day beach plans.

“Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the low pressure system located several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda has become a subtropical storm. NHC will initiate advisories on Subtropical Storm Andrea by 6:30 pm EDT. “