South Carolina dad who shot daughter through door arrested for drugs

Greenville County deputies said officers responding to the early Sunday shooting found heroin and cocaine in the Greenville home of 43-year-old Jermaine Tramone Pressley.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in a statement that Pressley heard someone trying to enter his home, so he shot through a door.

The coroner’s office says the gunfire fatally wounded 23-year-old Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley. An autopsy is set for Monday.

Jermaine Pressley is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.