Rocket City Best Fest coming to Big Spring Park June 8

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Rocket City Best Fest, which benefits the American Cancer Society, will be held at Big Spring Park on June 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This family-friendly event is free to attend and will feature live entertainment, a burger cook-off, craft beer, and tons of fun. Cancer survivors will kick off ceremonies with an on-stage welcome and recognition and will have a free dinner in the survivor tent.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of this event. Cancer is something that has entered into everyone’s life at some point and we are happy to support a great cause,” said Chef Jeremy Esterly.

Esterly is one of the chefs participating in the burger cook-off, he’ll be there representing Phat Sammy’s, a Huntsville restaurant slated to open later this year. Other burger cook-off participants in the restaurant division include Longhorn, Metro Diner, Bonefish Grill, Ale’s Kitchen, Drake’s, Old Black Bear, and Texas Roadhouse.

For more information about the Rocket City Best Fest, click here or call the Huntsville American Cancer Society office at (256) 536-1863.