Rare *HIGH RISK* For Severe Weather For Texas & Oklahoma Today

While we in the Tennessee Valley get ready for high heat and lower rain chances, people in Texas and Oklahoma prepare for an active severe weather day. The Storm Prediction Center has a rare *HIGH RISK* for severe thunderstorms for Monday. It includes places west of Oklahoma City along I-40 to south of the Red River into Texas. Several large, violent tornadoes are expected later this afternoon and this evening.

 

Here is the text for the Storm Prediction Center:

Day 1 Convective Outlook  
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK


   ...THERE IS A HIGH RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS PARTS OF WEST
   AND NORTHWEST TEXAS...THE EASTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AND WESTERN
   OKLAHOMA...



   ...SUMMARY...
   An outbreak of strong tornadoes and severe thunderstorms is expected
   today across parts of the southern and central Plains. In addition,
   many of the storms will have very large hail and wind damage. The
   severe threat will be concentrated from west Texas and the Texas
   Panhandle eastward across Oklahoma, Kansas into western Missouri and
   western Arkansas.
 ...Tornado Outbreak Expected Across the Southern Plains Today Into
   Tonight...

   ...Southern and Central Plains...
   An impressive and potent upper-level trough will move quickly
   eastward across the Desert Southwest today as a powerful 75 to 90
   knot mid-level jet rounds the base of the trough.  
   A tornado outbreak is likely across the southern Plains.
   The tornado outbreak is expected to continue into the overnight
   period. This event should result in a significant threat to life and
   property.
   The greatest threat for long-track tornadoes will exist along the
   corridor from near Lubbock northeastward to Childress, Altus,
   Lawton, Clinton to just west of the Oklahoma City and Enid
   vicinities.

Here is a look at the futurecast for that region for Monday:

 

Supercells capable of producing tornadoes develop through the early afternoon.

More storms develop and move northeast through the afternoon and evening.

 

 

Thankfully, none of this heads our way. High pressure keeps the southeast hot and mainly dry this week.

