Rare *HIGH RISK* For Severe Weather For Texas & Oklahoma Today

While we in the Tennessee Valley get ready for high heat and lower rain chances, people in Texas and Oklahoma prepare for an active severe weather day. The Storm Prediction Center has a rare *HIGH RISK* for severe thunderstorms for Monday. It includes places west of Oklahoma City along I-40 to south of the Red River into Texas. Several large, violent tornadoes are expected later this afternoon and this evening.

Here is the text for the Storm Prediction Center:

Day 1 Convective Outlook NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK ...THERE IS A HIGH RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS PARTS OF WEST AND NORTHWEST TEXAS...THE EASTERN TEXAS PANHANDLE AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA... ...SUMMARY... An outbreak of strong tornadoes and severe thunderstorms is expected today across parts of the southern and central Plains. In addition, many of the storms will have very large hail and wind damage. The severe threat will be concentrated from west Texas and the Texas Panhandle eastward across Oklahoma, Kansas into western Missouri and western Arkansas.

...Tornado Outbreak Expected Across the Southern Plains Today Into Tonight... ...Southern and Central Plains... An impressive and potent upper-level trough will move quickly eastward across the Desert Southwest today as a powerful 75 to 90 knot mid-level jet rounds the base of the trough. A tornado outbreak is likely across the southern Plains. The tornado outbreak is expected to continue into the overnight period. This event should result in a significant threat to life and property. The greatest threat for long-track tornadoes will exist along the corridor from near Lubbock northeastward to Childress, Altus, Lawton, Clinton to just west of the Oklahoma City and Enid vicinities.

Here is a look at the futurecast for that region for Monday:

More storms develop and move northeast through the afternoon and evening.

Thankfully, none of this heads our way. High pressure keeps the southeast hot and mainly dry this week.

WHNT News 19 Weather Discussion