Officer-involved wreck in Hampton Cove

HAMPTON COVE, Ala. – Police are on the scene of an officer-involved wreck on Old Highway 431 in Hampton Cove right across from the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course.

Authorities on the scene say the crash occurred when a truck pulled out in front of the City of Madison officer.

The officer, as well as the driver of the truck and two passengers, went to the hospital. No word yet on any of their conditions.

