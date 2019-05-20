Officer-involved wreck in Hampton Cove

Posted 10:27 pm, May 20, 2019, by

Madison Police Vehicle involved in wreck in Hampton Cove

HAMPTON COVE, Ala. – Police are on the scene of an officer-involved wreck on Old Highway 431 in Hampton Cove right across from the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course.

Authorities on the scene say the crash occurred when a truck pulled out in front of the City of Madison officer.

The officer, as well as the driver of the truck and two passengers, went to the hospital. No word yet on any of their conditions.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information and will bring you the latest on-air and online. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.