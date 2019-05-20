× Man wanted in Auburn officer-involved shooting

The State of Alabama issued an Emergency BLUE Alert.

Officials need help locating Grady Wayne Wilkes. Wilkes in wanted in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Auburn Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

AL.com reports that one officer is dead and two others are injured, one officer is in critical condition.

Wilkes is a white male, 6’4”, 215 lbs, and is believed to be a serious risk to the public. Wilkes is 29-years-old, he has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Wilkes was last seen wearing camo clothing with body armor and a helmet at Arrow Head Trailer Part in Auburn, Alabama around 11:30 pm on May 19, 2019.

If you have any information regarding Wilkes, please contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3100 or call 911.

The purpose of the Blue Alert Program is to establish a quick response system designed to issue and coordinate alerts following a violent attack upon a law enforcement officer.