Man charged in abduction of 8-year-old Texas girl

Posted 6:10 am, May 20, 2019, by
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man has been charged in the abduction of an 8-year-old girl who was snatched from a street in Fort Worth, Texas, as she walked with her mother.

Michael Webb

Fort Worth police say the girl was found safe Sunday, about eight hours later, at a hotel in nearby Forest Hill.

Police say 51-year-old Michael Webb was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping charge. He is being held without bond.

Officer Buddy Calzada says a man grabbed the girl Saturday evening and sped away with her in a car. Police released surveillance video of the car. Police found Webb and the girl at the hotel after witnesses reported seeing the car there.

She was taken to a hospital.

Online records don’t an attorney representing Webb who can speak on his behalf.

