Man accused of shooting, killing mother in Harvest

May 20, 2019

Photo courtesy Madison County Sheriff's Office

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One woman is dead and her son was arrested following a shooting in Harvest, according to officials.

Madison County authorities responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Lady Slipper Bend at around 2 a.m. on May 19th. When they arrived, officials say they found Elena Voronenkova, 51, with a gunshot wound. Officials say they performed CPR and other lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

Investigators say they arrested 27-year-old Nik Rutberg for Murder. Rutberg is the son of the victim, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation.

