Law Enforcement Tech: Evolving for officer & public safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Our nation’s capital just wrapped up “National Police Week.” Following this time where we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we’re also recognizing the technology protecting those who protect and serve.

For decades, law enforcement agencies have used technology to improve public and officer safety.

Two-way radios and radar detectors first changed the game in the 1930s and 40s.

Today, non-lethal devices like the BolaWrap and body cams are protecting both crime fighters and the community. Drones are also being put to use in treacherous search and rescue efforts.

For those on the run, officers can now track them with the push of a button, which launches and adhesive tag from the front of a patrol car and it sticks to the vehicle. Officers then use GPS to track the vehicle until it stops.

“We recognize the inherent danger of police chases,” said Chief Ron Thomas.

GPS technology is also being use for gunshot detection, like with neighborhood surveillance cameras, to help decrease officer response times and cut down on violent crimes.

“We see this technology as increasing the resources for the police department who do what they do everyday very well,” said Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith.

New neighborhood surveillance cameras are expected to be installed in some north Huntsville areas in the next few weeks.