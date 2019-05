× Grant man charged with child sex abuse

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Grant has been charged with rape, sodomy, and having sex with a minor.

Authorities arrested Larry Austin Reed in Scottsboro on May 18 after an investigation by the Alabama Department of Human Resources, Marshall County Child Advocacy Center, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Reed is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $200,000 bond.