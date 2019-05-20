Wreck briefly shuts down Governors Drive Monday morning

Posted 7:05 am, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29AM, May 20, 2019

UPDATE: Huntsville Police said the northbound lanes were re-opened around 7:15 a.m.

As of 7:25 a.m., one southbound lane was still closed as crews worked to clear debris.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials are advising drivers to avoid Governors Drive at Dug Hill Road.

According to a tweet from ALGO, a major crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

A viewer sent us a picture of a semi-truck blocking the northbound lanes of Governors.

Officials said drivers should take Highway 72 as an alternate route.

