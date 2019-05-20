× Wreck briefly shuts down Governors Drive Monday morning

UPDATE: Huntsville Police said the northbound lanes were re-opened around 7:15 a.m.

As of 7:25 a.m., one southbound lane was still closed as crews worked to clear debris.

Southbound is still down to one lane at Cove Creek, wrecker service is still working to clear the road of debris. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) May 20, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials are advising drivers to avoid Governors Drive at Dug Hill Road.

According to a tweet from ALGO, a major crash happened around 6:30 a.m.

Major Crash on US431 NB @ MP328.6 at Dughill Rd in Huntsville. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/okK5uqoGly — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) May 20, 2019

A viewer sent us a picture of a semi-truck blocking the northbound lanes of Governors.

Two-semi wreck blocking inbound Cove traffic on Governors…outbound backed up significantly but moving. @waff @whnt @WAAYTV pic.twitter.com/ouFKRkDnlR — Kristin Clark (@_justmynature) May 20, 2019

7am – still backed up at the Raceway on US 431 north. Find an alternate route coming into Huntsville. @whnt pic.twitter.com/wc6LcmiWJN — Ben Smith (@BenSmith_WHNT) May 20, 2019

Officials said drivers should take Highway 72 as an alternate route.